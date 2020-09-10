Access control at Mail Boxes Etcetera locations with ATDC foldaway barriers

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Roll and foldaway barrier systems from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) have been installed at various Mail Boxes Etcetera (MBE) locations across Australia to provide access control and security.

Serving as both an access control device and an additional security barrier, ATDC’s roll and foldaway barrier systems are light, mobile, flexible, safe to operate and relatively inexpensive. When not in use, they fold neatly out of the way and out of sight.

With MBE customers having 24/7 access to their respective mailboxes, ATDC’s roll and foldaway barriers provide additional security, preventing customers from accessing other areas of the premises.

For further information on ATDC’s barriers, please visit their website or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.