Access control and loss prevention at Melbourne’s Westfield Fountain Gate

Westfield Fountain Gate, Australia’s second largest shopping centre is relying on multiple extendable gates from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) to control access as well as secure the tenancies in the building.

Multiple extendable gates from ATDC were recently installed throughout Westfield Fountain Gate shopping centre situated at Narre Warren in Melbourne’s South-eastern suburbs. Project managed by Daicor Commercial Property Services from Malvern, Victoria, the job involved the installation of the gates as an access control device as well as a loss prevention tool between multiple tenancies, across the food court and also in front of points of entry and exit to various travellators in the centre.

Several Westfield sites across Australia as well as many other leading shopping centre groups including those managed and/or owned by LendLease, Stocklands, AMP, Colonial First State, QIC and Vicinity Centres have already installed these gates.

ATDC is now Australia’s premier supplier of premium grade extendable gates for a number of important reasons:

OH&S tested

Many of ATDC’s gates are OH&S tested for safety for their operation as well as for the public. A fully documented WHS Risk Assessment can be accessed on ATDC’s website.

Compliance with Australian Standards

Many of ATDC’s gates have been tested for compliance with Australian Standards for Dynamic Impact, Simulated Climbing and Foothold Aperture, which is of particular significance in many government applications with high traffic areas.

Keyless exit under BCA

Where required, ATDC’s gates can be constructed to comply with the emergency egress provisions of the Building Code of Australia (BCA) for keyless exit.

Quality components

ATDC uses only quality grade components in the fabrication of their extendable gates. Rivets are used in a non-pivoting function to promote longevity and the bottom castors are heavy duty non-marking thermoplastic compound wheels. All products come with a 12-month warranty against defective parts and materials as per ATDC’s standard warranty.

ATDC’s extendable gates are now sold in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional towns including Newcastle, Geelong, Darwin, Townsville, Hobart, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast. They are also exported throughout South East Asia, the Asia Pacific, the UAE and the Pacific Islands.

For further information on ATDC’s extensive range of extendable gates (steel and aluminium), please contact ATDC toll free on 1800657435 or visit their website.