20-metre curved security screen installed at Kooringal Golf Club

The Australian Trellis Door Company was commissioned to design and install a 20-metre wide curved commercial security screen for the reputed Kooringal Golf Club in Altona, Melbourne. The security screen was required to divide a large function room at the golf club.

ATDC supplied their S08 curved commercial security screen with architecturally designed special radius curves to suit the application.

Key features included multiple keyed alike up/down keyturn locking mechanisms fitted to lock a bolt up into the top track and down into the finished floor, achieving seamless lock up and keyed alike to the club’s master key system; absence of floor tracking to eliminate potential risk of trip hazards; and a professional high gloss pearl white powdercoat finish for the security screen.

ATDC’s unique curved commercial security screens feature elegantly configured lines ideal for securing curved radius applications such as curved shopfronts and office showrooms as well as curved restaurants, museums and library facades. The screens can be supplied to a maximum height of 4200mm from ceiling to finished floor. The stock standard radius curve accommodates a 90-degree angle through a 600mm radius turn with figure 8/ S-bends readily achievable where required.

ATDC’s S08 is one of the most space-efficient commercial security screens currently available on the Australian market, with parallel top tracking configurations also possible for minimising storage size compaction. ATDC additionally offers S07-2 side-by-side stacking security screens.

While the Kooringal club application featured a professional high gloss pearl white powdercoat finish, ATDC also supplies black satin as a standard colour. Customers can have their doors colour-matched to any fitout environment using any finish in the Australian Dulux powdercoat range.

ATDC’s premium grade commercial security screens are now available for sale in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as all regional towns across the country such as Darwin, Hobart, Townsville, Newcastle and Geelong. The security screens are currently being exported to South East Asia, the Asia Pacific region, Pacific Islands and the UAE.

For further information, please contact ATDC toll free on 1800657435 or visit ATDC’s website.