What is smart measurement technology?

It's a smart world and we're all living in it. Not only does smart refer to that device in your pocket that you use every day, but it also refers to the clever ways in which we interact with devices.

Our tools have revolutionised the way HVAC technicians and facility managers do their job smarter. Here are tools that make this possible.

Smart refrigeration measurement

Refrigeration/air conditioning systems and heat pumps need to be precisely monitored otherwise contents within could spoil or damage. Digital tools not only give a more precise temperature reading, they can also alert the proper party when something is off, minimising damage. Here are some of the tools:

Smart air conditioning measurement

Temperature and humidity can affect the quality of both goods and human well-being, therefore it needs to be monitored closely at all times. Testo's range of products can help stay on top of measurements and feature an easy to read display so everyone can analyse them. Here are the tools to help you:

Smart air heating measurement

Indoor air quality measurements are of the utmost importance. Should a certain gas be at a wrong percentage, it could risk the well-being of all those in the premises. Digital tools can catch imbalances before they become a bigger problem. Here are the tools that can help:

Smart thermography

Managing a facility is a particularly difficult environment, but thermography allows you to detect problems within systems that you otherwise wouldn't be able to see. These instruments allow you to better monitor your facility so you can proactively fix things and work more efficiently.

testo 868 – Thermal imager with App

testo 871– Thermal imager with App

testo 872 – Thermal imager with App

