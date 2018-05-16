The importance of proper ventilation & air balancing.

Introduction.

People don’t often stop to think about the quality of the air around them. Just like walking, talking and breathing, it’s a factor of life that’s taken for granted.

That is unless you’re a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technician. You’re then aware of what a difference great indoor air quality (IAQ) can make.

Air balancing and routine maintenance of ventilation equipment play pivotal roles in preserving IAQ and creating a comfortable, healthy atmosphere for inhabitants. In a commercial setting, productivity and general wellness can suffer as a direct result of poor practices.

Through gaining an understanding of their pivotal importance, and the potential impact of disregarding proper ventilation and air balancing, service engineers can better understand the value of highly accurate instruments.

Air Balancing & IAQ: What you need to know.

Commercial buildings are most often closed environments, and every action has a corresponding reaction. Take sunlight for example, which can skew temperatures in certain areas - especially if staff can’t open the windows.

Depending on where an office is located in Australia, it’s likely that north-facing rooms would take in more heat than south, east or west. In a conventional HVAC system, air flow to every area would be equal. But the cooling power would be too weak to create a comfortable setting for rooms facing north, and perhaps too strong for those in the south.

Air balancing counters this by dispersing the cooling load according to specific need. By testing and measuring air flow with an air velocity instrument, technicians gain valuable data that can be analysed to adjust equipment appropriately, creating an equilibrium that suits the needs of every individual room. The process must also take into account alternative sources of heat, such as computer towers or other machinery.

IAQ is a direct result of ventilation practices - whether for better or worse. A number of factors combine to provide either a comfortable environment for occupants, or one that could be potentially hazardous to their health:

Temperature;• Humidity;• Carbon monoxide (CO);• Volatile organic compounds (VOC);• Absolute pressure.

While air balancing is designed to improve general comfort, regular IAQ testing is employed to root out a variety of disturbances that could cause occupants to feel drowsy, reduction in productivity or even be susceptible to CO poisoning.

