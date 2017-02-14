Testo's new thermal imagers for HVAC professionals

Testo introduces an updated line of thermal imagers designed to simplify work for HVAC professionals.

The new thermal imagers, the 865, 868, 871 and 872, are full-featured devices designed to assist users with preventative maintenance of HVAC systems through early detection of problems, as well as identification of structural defects in buildings that could compromise system performance.

Preventative maintenance of HVAC systems

HVAC technicians are tasked with identifying potential issues in heating and cooling systems before they can evolve into serious concerns. Early detection of defects or damage will not only save money on maintenance down the line, but will also ensure the system is safe for the customer.

Testo's thermal imagers can easily detect hotspots or critical heat conditions in the system that will eventually cause problems. Hotspots usually occur in the electrical components of the HVAC system or in the engine’s shafts and bearings that drive it; identifying these hotspots quickly enables technicians to address the problem before damage is caused.

Mould growth due to the formation of condensation inside the machinery, is another common issue that can affect the performance of HVAC systems. This will not only damage the inner workings of a unit, but can also present serious health risks. Testo's thermal imagers can calculate the surface moisture value for measuring points, allowing users to pre-emptively identify mould growth before it actually manifests itself.

Structural defects

The performance of HVAC systems can be impacted by structural defects in a building, which can potentially cause heat loss, excess humidity and lack of air tightness. Testo's thermal imagers can help identify such defects by revealing the sources, indicating faults with thermal insulation or construction.

Even if these issues do not warrant any major repairs or construction work, the seemingly minor faults can have an impact on the energy efficiency of the building, especially affecting heating and air conditioning systems. Early detection of such problems can halt further damage in its tracks, and ensure the structure isn't suffering from poor insulation.

Get in touch with the Testo team today for more information.