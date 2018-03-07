Testo thermal imagers for critical building management tasks

Thermal imaging technology is increasingly being used in building management to detect problems in various functional areas.

Building management is a specialised field with considerable effort, time and tools invested in maintaining massive commercial, industrial, residential and mixed-use structures. Building managers cannot leave any room for error when it comes to the smooth operation of these facilities, which is why they need the most accurate tools for surveying and analysis.

Thermal imaging technology is increasingly being used in building management to detect problems in various functional areas. Thermal imagers such as the Testo 871 or 872 can save building managers untold time and money in critical building management tasks.

Thermal imaging, for instance, is used to identify leaks and breaks in heating system pipework. Typically indicated by wet floorboards and walls, stains, smells and irregular water temperature, leaks in the building structure do not give managers a clear understanding of the source of the problem. One way to identify a leak is through intrusive actions such as breaking up walls or floors. With thermal imaging devices, managers can locate the source of a leak without intrusive measures, and with unerring accuracy.

Testo offers a broad range of thermal imaging cameras for building managers to assess the bulk of their heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) facilities. These thermal imagers can help identify the layout of underfloor heating; check the function and performance of underfloor heating and piping; monitor radiators before and after flushing; and carry out inspection of concealed boiler flues.

Modern buildings mostly have underfloor or in-wall systems throughout for day-to-day occupant comfort and overall building performance. However, their concealed installation also makes them difficult to accurately monitor for potential problems. Testo’s thermal imaging devices help building managers get the clearest and most accurate picture of concealed systems within the walls.

What Testo brings to thermal imaging for building management

Testo 871 and 872 thermal imaging cameras are best-suited to building management applications. Testo 872 offers infrared resolution of up to 320×240 pixels, SuperResolution technology for 640 x 480 pixels; thermal sensitivity less than 60mK; free Testo Thermography App for easy report creation; Bluetooth connection to optionally available thermohygrometer; and a laser marker.

Manual and automatic scaling, combined with Testo's Thermography App, provides detailed analysis of heat patterns as well as the software to turn it into actionable data, helping the building manager effectively address the issue.

This level of detail ensures building managers have a clear understanding of HVAC systems to assess the severity of problems, and establish a plan of action for cost-efficient solutions.

Contact Testo when you need fast, accurate thermal imaging for efficient building management.