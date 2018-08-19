Testo’s practical guide to refrigeration technology

I would like to enquire about Testo

Testo introduces a new practical guide designed for commercial, research and industrial facilities to enable better understanding of refrigeration technologies and systems, ensuring greater efficiency in operation.

The practical guide, Testo Refrigeration Knowledge in 3 Modules covers the principles and main components of refrigeration technology.

Refrigeration systems have become indispensable in various areas of our daily life. They ensure optimum air conditioning of buildings, cool industrial processes and enable longer storage and freezing of food. However, the advantages of refrigeration systems are accompanied by a significant consumption of resources, which is impacting the climate. This makes it all the more important to plan systems for refrigeration and air conditioning technology professionally and operate them efficiently.

Visit this link to learn more.