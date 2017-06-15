Testo Australia achieves ISO 9001 accreditation

Testo's products and services provide technicians with the reliability they need

Reputed measurement solutions specialist Testo has received their ISO 9001 accreditation, further establishing the company’s leadership in the electronic measurement market.

The ISO 9001 certification is an international standard that governs quality management systems, and it serves as confirmation of Testo’s ability to provide exceptionally well-made tools that fit customer requirements and regulatory specifications. Testo has received their ISO 9001 accreditation in several countries.

Testo’s technological innovations have continuously striven to improve process through efficiency. Combining reliability with disruptive technologies, Testo has developed a broad range of HVAC, gas and electrical instruments among many more, each tool designed to make their customer’s job easier.

Testo’s facility in Victoria, Australia was awarded the certification based on their quality of electronic measurement products for both physical and chemical parameters, as well as their experienced staff that handle servicing, calibration and validation.

Testo Australia received ISO 9001 certification for their quality assurance processes, which extend all the way to their calibration and servicing departments. Testo experts rely on their years of experience and state-of-the-art equipment to finely tune their customers’ instruments, ensuring measurement accuracy. All calibrations are completed within five business days.

Testo’s automated system registers an instrument the first time it's sent for calibration with the customer receiving an email reminder when the tool is due for service. Testo also maintains an excellent record-keeping system that allows their experts to troubleshoot any enquiries from customers, or send copies of calibration certificates when needed.

The Testo promise not only ensures the quality of their tools but also provides the assurance of guaranteed longevity and reliability.