Testo announces 13 new refrigerants for manifolds

Testo has announced 13 new refrigerants for their manifolds including the SP22 refrigerant, which is the direct drop-in replacement for R22.

The new refrigerants will be automatically updated on the Testo refrigeration app as well as the Testo Smart Probe app and can be transferred onto the Bluetooth-enabled Testo 550/ 557 refrigeration manifolds, and the Testo Smart Probe Refrigeration Kit.

The new refrigerants include R1233zd, R407H, R444B, R450A, R452B, R453a, R454A, R454B, R454C, R455A, R458A, R513A and SP22.

Testo refrigerant gauges/ manifolds are used for refrigeration and heat pump systems. These are popular with technicians because of their accuracy, efficiency and robustness.

Testo digital refrigerant gauges deliver multiple advantages including easy-to-read screens; accurate readings; convenience of one gauge covering over 80 refrigerants; automatic calculation of superheat and sub cool; and smartphone connectivity for simple, convenient reporting.