The EPA also says the long term effects of failing to deal with dangerous IAQ parameters can have more serious health consequences, such as causing respiratory diseases or lowered blood oxygen levels. Due to the number of relevant parameters affecting health and wellbeing, accurate testing requires a definitively universal instrument.

Testo’s new 400 IAQ instrument provides industry technicians with a one-stop-shop for all measuring and data logging tasks needed in ongoing testing of indoor environments. The testo 400 solution is able to test all relevant IAQ data thanks to sophisticated probe and sensor attachments. These items include:

Two cable probes;

four Bluetooth probes; and

two type K thermocouple probes.

This means you can test for all the IAQ factors needed – and you don’t even need the ancillary solutions physically connected to the main instrument thanks to Bluetooth ability. This ability to monitor parameters at multiple sites is furthered with a standalone IAQ data logger box.

Equipped with two thermocouple probes and four universal cables probes, the data logger runs on mains power and can measure multiple indoor parameters completely separately from Testo’s 400 solution. Simply set up the data log box through the testo 400, and gain another sophisticated measurement instrument for IAQ testing. This can save technicians significant time and effort into the future.