Testo 160 IAQ data loggers improving facility management

Controlling an interior environment is a difficult task for facility managers. A reliable solution is required to ensure an optimum temperature that’s not too hot or too cold for occupants as the environment has a direct impact on all those who work within it.

When a facility's environment isn't in balance, you risk endangering the health and well-being of all those who work on the site as well as the products stored inside. Ensuring a controlled environment isn’t an easy task as the facility manager has to closely monitor everything from temperature and humidity to CO2 and atmospheric pressure.

That's why managers should only use top-of-the-line instruments to measure indoor air quality (IAQ).

Getting it just right with Testo 160 IAQ

The Testo160 IAQ Wi-Fi data logger assists facility managers with monitoring and optimising all those elements that make up the indoor air quality.

The Wi-Fi data logger is integrated with sensors that measure temperature, humidity, CO2 and atmospheric pressure in every room being monitored in the facility. The measurement data recorded by the logger is sent to the cloud where it can be accessed for analysis by the user on a smart mobile device. A real-time alarm function will alert the facility manager about any anomaly in the values so that immediate action can be taken to address the problem.

The data logger is a compact instrument that can be placed anywhere in a room. This enables the device to be easily installed in busy office spaces as well as in museums or archives where it is important to ensure conditions are perfect for delicate artefacts or works of art.

Testo 160 IAQ Wi-Fi data loggers have a massive internal data storage capacity, allowing 40,000 measuring values to be stored so that the facility manager can monitor the conditions of multiple rooms at once.

A workplace with optimised IAQ will maximise productivity as well as the well-being of employees.