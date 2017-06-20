Temperature monitoring reducing risk in biological material transport

The testo 184 T4 gives personnel the ability to monitor and log data on transit climate conditions

A reliable temperature data logger from Testo is helping research facilities reduce risk during the transportation of animal biological materials.

Australia ranks as one of the top countries in the world to be involved in sheep embryo collection and transport, according to the International Embryo Technology Society (IETS). These biological materials are processed in strictly governed conditions, with the World Organisation for Animal Health insisting that companies provide competent facilities for the collection and storage of embryos.

Numerous international legislations govern their transportation, which often relies on dry ice and sub-zero temperatures to meet the mandated standards. However, the IETS has reported that Australia is unable to provide any data on the transit of these biological materials.

This could be due to the fact that many temperature monitors simply aren't built to withstand the sublimation of dry ice at -80°C, making it difficult to assess climate conditions and report the data to international bodies.

Testo’s data loggers

The 184 T4 temperature data loggers from Testo are purpose-made to combat this lack of instrument design in the market.

The 184 T4 is deployed in the packaging or vehicle being used for transport, and automatically begins to log the conditions in which the biological materials are shipped. An LED light is positioned on the front to alert personnel, should temperatures fall below a pre-determined threshold. These data logs can be viewed on a PDF on a PC, or through the smartphone app.

With its ability to store up to 40,000 measurements at once, the data logger allows businesses transporting these materials to collect viable data, while warning them if and when the tightly controlled climate changes during transit.

Avoid risk during the shipment of animal biological materials by using a reliable data logger such as the Testo 184 T4. Contact a Testo representative today to learn more.