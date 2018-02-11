Special 60th birthday offer on Testo flue gas sets

I would like to enquire about Testo

The Testo 320 LX comes with a five-year warranty, valid until April 30, 2018

Testo is celebrating their 60th year of operation in 2018 and has a special offer for all of their loyal customers across the globe.

Testo’s 60th birthday comes with a special 60-month warranty on three flue gas analyser sets designed for the anniversary. Each flue gas set comes with five years of protection without any maintenance contract.

Testo 320 LX

Designed for gas and oil systems, this universal flue gas analyser offers Bluetooth functionality through a high-resolution digital display that allows technicians to easily navigate the various menus.

The Testo 320 LX comes with O2 and CO sensors; 180mm basic flue gas probe; international mains unit; durable carrying case; and optional fast printer and thermal paper.

Testo 330-1/-2 LX

The two professional flue gas analysers are ideal for gas, oil and solid fuel systems. Quite similar to the Testo 320 LX, these tools additionally feature the EasyHeat application that assists with documentation; the analysers can also store up to 500,000 measurement protocols.

The Testo 330-1 comes with O2 and CO sensors with a provision for the NO sensor to be retrofitted; 180mm basic flue gas probe; zero to 4,000 ppm measuring range; carrying case; international mains unit; and optional fast printer and thermal paper.

The Testo 330-2 comes with the 180mm modular flue gas probe; H2-compensated CO sensor; zero to 30,000 ppm measuring range; and ability to reset the reading to zero without removing the probe.

Testo 330i LX

Considered the future of flue gas analyser technology, the Testo 330i LX comes with its own smartphone app and is operational on gas, oil and solid fuel systems.

Key features include a measuring range of up to 30,000 ppm; robust and durable plastic housing; O2 and H2-compensated CO sensor (non-compensated set also available); modular flue gas probe; international mains unit; TestoFix probe mount; and an instrument carrying case.

The 60th anniversary celebration is on until the 30th of April, 2018. Customers are eligible for a five-year warranty on any of these flue gas analyser sets, without a maintenance contract.