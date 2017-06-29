Simplify facility management with Testo tools

Building managers know the importance of maintaining operational efficiency and the need to anticipate potential problems. Be it a commercial warehouse or a corporate building, facility managers rely on new and innovative tools in the market to prevent mechanical failure in their equipment and ensure they are ahead of issues before they occur.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) are complex components of building management. Various tools from Testo are helping facility managers monitor equipment using smart technology, helping them detect problems in advance, and enabling them to ensure smooth operations within their facilities.

Air and heating

Monitoring indoor air quality (IAQ) is a vital aspect of any facility manager's job, which is further simplified with multifunctional instruments such as the testo 480. The tool combines the unrivalled reliability of high-precision digital meters with its all-in-one device capability, featuring storage to fit up to 60 million readings; differential and absolute pressure, temperature, humidity and CO2 measurements; adjustable settings for various locations; and various accessories that allow for printouts or data analysis.

The testo 510i is a new differential pressure meter that offers the assurance of ease of use and reliability. Key benefits include ability to measure gas flow and static pressure; and Bluetooth capability allowing any facility manager or technician to turn their smartphone into a mobile analysis hub, enabling them to view readings, and save and export them all at the tap of a button.

Electrical and refrigeration

Facility managers need no longer carry tools on their belt or spend time in cramped spaces with instruments such as the testo 760-2, which is designed to offer unparalleled reliability through its automatic measurement parameters detection system. This tool allows technicians to keep an efficient schedule and avoid any mistakes. While its sizable measuring range can track current strength, the digital display and magnet-based mounting make it easy to control with one hand.

Also delivering speed and efficiency is the testo smart probes refrigeration set that enables building managers to quickly test refrigerants without the usual losses because no hoses are required. The tool utilises a smartphone and the Smart Probe app, to allow the user to easily transfer data from up to six different probes at once.

Testo provides state-of-the-art tools and high quality servicing for continued reliability. Contact a Testo representative today to learn more.