Search
Home > Simplify facility management with Testo tools
Related Supplier News
Testo Australia achieves ISO 9001 accreditation
Testo Australia achieves ISO 9001 ...
Testo has received their ISO 9001 accreditation, further establishing the company’s leadership in the electronic measurement market.
Testo's new thermal imagers for HVAC professionals
Testo's new thermal imagers for ...
Testo introduces an updated line of thermal imagers designed to simplify work for HVAC professionals.
Testo donate kit to give students real-life experience
Testo donate kit to give students ...
Society has never remained complacent. We're constantly innovating and creating technology that transcends boundaries, trying to better our community.

Simplify facility management with Testo tools

By Testo 29 June 2017
Supplier News
article image The testo smart refrigeration set can completely eliminate refrigerant loss
logo
1300 837 861

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Building managers know the importance of maintaining operational efficiency and the need to anticipate potential problems. Be it a commercial warehouse or a corporate building, facility managers rely on new and innovative tools in the market to prevent mechanical failure in their equipment and ensure they are ahead of issues before they occur.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) are complex components of building management. Various tools from Testo are helping facility managers monitor equipment using smart technology, helping them detect problems in advance, and enabling them to ensure smooth operations within their facilities.

Air and heating

Monitoring indoor air quality (IAQ) is a vital aspect of any facility manager's job, which is further simplified with multifunctional instruments such as the testo 480. The tool combines the unrivalled reliability of high-precision digital meters with its all-in-one device capability, featuring storage to fit up to 60 million readings; differential and absolute pressure, temperature, humidity and CO2 measurements; adjustable settings for various locations; and various accessories that allow for printouts or data analysis.

The testo 510i is a new differential pressure meter that offers the assurance of ease of use and reliability. Key benefits include ability to measure gas flow and static pressure; and Bluetooth capability allowing any facility manager or technician to turn their smartphone into a mobile analysis hub, enabling them to view readings, and save and export them all at the tap of a button.

Electrical and refrigeration

Facility managers need no longer carry tools on their belt or spend time in cramped spaces with instruments such as the testo 760-2, which is designed to offer unparalleled reliability through its automatic measurement parameters detection system. This tool allows technicians to keep an efficient schedule and avoid any mistakes. While its sizable measuring range can track current strength, the digital display and magnet-based mounting make it easy to control with one hand.

Also delivering speed and efficiency is the testo smart probes refrigeration set that enables building managers to quickly test refrigerants without the usual losses because no hoses are required. The tool utilises a smartphone and the Smart Probe app, to allow the user to easily transfer data from up to six different probes at once.

Testo provides state-of-the-art tools and high quality servicing for continued reliability. Contact a Testo representative today to learn more.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Differential Pressure Indoor Air Quality Refrigeration Facility Management Systems HVAC Systems Indoor Air Quality Monitors