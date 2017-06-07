Reliable temperature monitoring for university laboratories

Research laboratories at universities across the globe are involved in important studies that will eventually help the world. Though the nature of their work may not require the lab to be GMP-compliant, it will only help the facility if compliance requirements are met. Temperature monitoring, for instance, is an important requirement in any laboratory or research application, which is why it should be prioritised at the design stage itself.

The following example will establish why temperature monitoring is an important aspect of any research laboratory. In 2012, an official working for a hospital affiliated with Harvard University found that a freezer's cooling system had failed weeks earlier but was not reported because the alert system wasn’t activated.

The freezer contained 150 brains being used for autism research, a third of which were rendered unusable. Speaking to the Boston Globe, Dr Francine Benes, director of the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center, said the value of the loss couldn’t be expressed in dollar terms. Dr Carlos Pardo estimated the damage would stall autism research by a decade.

This incident underscored the importance of reliable temperature monitoring tools in university laboratories.

The University of Toledo, for instance, has a program in place that sends an alert notification through text or email if a laboratory freezer or fridge drops out of its temperature range for longer than 30 minutes, or sooner for blood samples.

It’s not just a temperature monitoring or alert system that universities need – they also need one that assures reliability.

Reliable temperature monitoring tools such as the Testo 175 or 174t are key components of an effective temperature monitoring and alert system for laboratories. Data drawn from the monitoring system’s logs will also assist facility managers take steps towards implementing preventative maintenance.

Freezers storing research samples can break down at any time for any number of reasons. However, having temperature monitoring tools and alert systems in place will ensure damage is contained in the event of a breakdown incident, allowing researchers to rest easy at night knowing their samples are safe.

Contact a Testo representative today to find out more.