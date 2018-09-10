Reducing carbon monoxide exposure with Testo’s monitoring tools

Use the services of accredited gas fitters equipped with the best climate monitoring tools

Exposure to carbon monoxide can have fatal consequences. An odourless, colourless gas, carbon monoxide is produced following incomplete combustion in gas units. When gas appliances are not correctly serviced, the home can be at risk of carbon monoxide exposure. The best way to reduce this risk is to ensure all units are regularly maintained and serviced by expert gas fitters using the latest in climate monitoring technology.

Carbon monoxide is lethal

Being colourless and odourless, carbon monoxide can be difficult to detect without expert tools. Exposure symptoms are similar to that of illnesses such as flu with the person experiencing headaches, fatigue and nausea. When these symptoms are present, it could mean that carbon monoxide is affecting indoor air quality.

Small concentrations of the gas are not lethal, but exposure to higher quantities can contribute to the occupants passing out, or even dying. There have been a number of highly publicised cases of carbon monoxide poisoning requiring hospitalisation in Victoria recently, showing how widespread the issue is and how little people know about safe gas unit management.

Improving gas unit safety

Energy Safe Victoria advises that all gas appliances should be serviced at least once every two years in order to ensure there is no risk of carbon monoxide leakage. The gas fitter or any other maintenance service provider should be accredited and must comply with state safety standards, according to the Australian Institute of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heating.

How Testo helps reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning

Using the services of accredited gas fitters equipped with the best climate monitoring tools and better awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide will improve household safety standards nationwide.

The threat can be minimised by ensuring gas fitters and plumbers are kitted out with best-in-class equipment. Testo offers a range of gas analysis systems to help experts assess safety in the home.

Testo's 310 Flue Gas Analyser uses ultra-sensitive sensor technology to analyse up to five different gases, giving better oversight to any issues related to gas heating units.

Meanwhile, the Testo 317-3 Ambient Carbon Monoxide Meter provides a quick and easy way to test for ambient gases, ensuring there is no risk to indoor air quality.

For more details about our climate monitoring tools, reach out to the Testo team today. We can talk you through the equipment you'll need to monitor for carbon monoxide and other parameters.