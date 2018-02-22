Practical Guide: Thermography for heating contractors

The Australian construction and building industry is currently enjoying a remarkable upturn after several years of slow growth. As more residential approvals are processed and projects begin, construction businesses will have their work cut out as they transition from job to job.

To ensure smoother execution of projects in this environment, the Commonwealth, State and Territory Ministers have agreed to make the National Construction Code (NCC) available to all businesses from this month. The decision made at the Building Ministers' Forum is designed to make the Code more accessible as well as improve construction standards across the board.

According to a February 2 media statement, the Code is now available to 200,000 businesses across Australia, up from the current 12,000 who paid close to $400 each for a copy of the document. This move is expected to save Australian businesses almost $5 million in compliance fees.

The NCC sets the minimum parameters for various important aspects of building including design, construction and performance. Applicable across the country, it ensures all newly built and renovated buildings meet expectations and safety standards.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Industry and Science, Karen Andrews explained the Code's role in Australian industries and believes it will prove invaluable.

"This measure will significantly reduce red tape for Australia's building industry, improve the Code's usability and ensure that Australia's building, construction and plumbing industries continue to maintain high standards," she said in a February 2 media statement.

Ms Andrews went on to explain that an online platform will allow relevant industry authorities to make changes and then alert businesses who can check the amendments. This means they can stay abreast of industry happenings and ensure their projects are up to standard.

If businesses are interested in viewing the latest version of the NCC, the online copy is available on the Australian Building Codes Board website from this month.

