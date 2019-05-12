New testo 400 series for smarter air flow and IAQ measurement

Testo has expanded their range of indoor air quality (IAQ) instruments, combining smart technology, intuitive user features and diversity of application in one sophisticated product. The new universal testo 400 represents a new generation of IAQ instruments designed to maximise air flow and IAQ measurement.

Now available on the Australian market, the testo 400 series of IAQ instruments delivers smarter, faster and better performance in logging and monitoring all volume flow and quality data.

Fast and always ready to go

The new testo 400 allows probes to be quickly and easily exchanged during the measurement process. This eliminates the need to restart, thereby drastically cutting down the waiting time, which is otherwise required for booting and shutting down. The testo 400 series also allows probes to be calibrated independent of the measuring instrument. The instruments can also be used with other probes while the probes’ heads are being serviced and recalibrated.

Measurement assistant

Clearly structured measurement menus in the testo 400 guide users safely and easily throughout the entire application. A traffic light system evaluates measurement results objectively for error-free volume flow and IAQ comfort data.

Universally applicable

The testo 400 series comes with a broad selection of probes, allowing all IAQ, ventilation and comfort parameters to be precisely and reliably measured. The IAQ portfolio covers digital Bluetooth probes, digital cable probes, NTC and TC temperature probes (Type K), and five new digital PT100 temperature probes within the range.

Users can also connect testo’s Smart Probes for hose-free data measurement, simplifying the technician’s job by generating more accurate results with lower refrigerant loss.

Easier and faster data collation

All reports and datasets can be processed and shared onsite with the customer. Documents from a choice of table-based or graphic results can be shared via email. All results can also be stored in the instrument.

The testo 400 series universal measuring instruments as well as the comfort volume flow kits are available from Testo Australia.