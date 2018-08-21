New GxP Dictionary explaining key terminology for GMP compliance

I would like to enquire about Testo

Testo has introduced a new downloadable reference guide for companies working in a GMP-regulated environment.

The demands placed on products in GMP-regulated environments are extremely high with strict stipulations laid down by national and international regulations and legislation.

Additionally, other forms of GxP have also developed (e.g. GDP = Good Distribution Practice), which have an effect on adjacent sectors such as Medical Devices and Life Sciences.

There are several terms and abbreviations that have developed in the context of ‘GMP compliance’. Testo’s current GxP Dictionary explains the most important terminology related to the topics of GxP, qualification, validation and quality assurance.

Download this compact reference work free of charge to support your day-to-day work.