New compact Testo 440 air velocity and IAQ data logger

Testo introduces a new innovation for indoor air quality (IAQ) specialists with the launch of a new air velocity and IAQ data logger.

The Testo 440 air velocity and IAQ measuring instrument reduces some of the clutter associated with existing systems, enabling heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) engineers to do more with less using a modern tool.

At the heart of the system is the simple yet intuitive Testo 440 and Testo 440 delta P measurement tool. Key features include compact size designed to fit into the pocket; ability to hold up to 7,500 readings for volume flow, K factor, pilot tube flow, heating and cooling load, mould assessment and flow turbulence; wireless connectivity allowing technicians to reduce the number of devices being used; and compliance with EN ISO 7730 and ASHRAE 55 regulatory standards.

The probe handle enables specialists to attach various components to the adapter including a 16mm vane probe head; hot wire probe head; high-precision 100mm vane probe head; 100mm vane probe head; and CO, CO2 and humidity probe heads (wired optional).

All probe heads also offer built-in temperature and humidity sensors, and can be secured to the telescope to reach air flow ducts up to one metre away, or two metres with an extension. Testo 440’s advanced design requires only the probes to be sent in for calibration, allowing the user to easily attach another sensor and continue working.

The Testo 440 air velocity and IAQ data logger set is suitable for use in commercial offices, industrial or warehouse facilities as well as laboratory cleanrooms. The measuring instrument can be connected through Bluetooth to its small, wireless printer for on-site data reports, or via USB to a computer for data transfer.

The Testo 440 comes with a variety of optional attachments including a tripod that steadies the data logger.