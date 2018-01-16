Search
Home > New compact Testo 440 air velocity and IAQ data logger
Related Supplier News
Why you can ‘Be Sure’ with Testo
Why you can ‘Be Sure’ with Testo
‘Be Sure’ is the assurance of absolute certainty provided by Testo on their entire range of tools and services.
Simplify facility management with Testo tools
Simplify facility management with ...
Building managers know the importance of maintaining operational efficiency and the need to anticipate potential problems.
The First Automatic Digital Multimeter , The Testo 760
The First Automatic Digital Multimeter ...
Across a number of fields, the ability to take accurate electrical measurements is absolutely vital.

New compact Testo 440 air velocity and IAQ data logger

By Testo 16 January 2018
Supplier News
article image The Testo 440 IAQ data logger comes in two model versions
logo
1300 837 861

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Testo introduces a new innovation for indoor air quality (IAQ) specialists with the launch of a new air velocity and IAQ data logger.

The Testo 440 air velocity and IAQ measuring instrument reduces some of the clutter associated with existing systems, enabling heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) engineers to do more with less using a modern tool.

At the heart of the system is the simple yet intuitive Testo 440 and Testo 440 delta P measurement tool. Key features include compact size designed to fit into the pocket; ability to hold up to 7,500 readings for volume flow, K factor, pilot tube flow, heating and cooling load, mould assessment and flow turbulence; wireless connectivity allowing technicians to reduce the number of devices being used; and compliance with EN ISO 7730 and ASHRAE 55 regulatory standards.

The probe handle enables specialists to attach various components to the adapter including a 16mm vane probe head; hot wire probe head; high-precision 100mm vane probe head; 100mm vane probe head; and CO, CO2 and humidity probe heads (wired optional).

All probe heads also offer built-in temperature and humidity sensors, and can be secured to the telescope to reach air flow ducts up to one metre away, or two metres with an extension. Testo 440’s advanced design requires only the probes to be sent in for calibration, allowing the user to easily attach another sensor and continue working.

The Testo 440 air velocity and IAQ data logger set is suitable for use in commercial offices, industrial or warehouse facilities as well as laboratory cleanrooms. The measuring instrument can be connected through Bluetooth to its small, wireless printer for on-site data reports, or via USB to a computer for data transfer.

The Testo 440 comes with a variety of optional attachments including a tripod that steadies the data logger.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Indoor Air Quality Data Loggers Measurement Instruments Air Velocity Meters