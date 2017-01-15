Keeping your equipment in top shape with Testo Service

Regardless of the industry you're in, if your regular work day involves measuring in any capacity, you need to have equipment that you can trust. To meet the requirements of your customers - not to mention your own confidence and peace of mind - accurate data is essential when carrying out any maintenance or calibration work.

To achieve the results you and your customers expect, from time to time it's important to have your equipment assessed and serviced. General wear and tear on a well-used tool can impact its effectiveness, accuracy and efficiency can degrade over time, standards can change - all meaning your instruments may need recalibration. To help ensure your gear is optimised, Testo offers both calibration and general instrument maintenance services.

Testo Service

Testo's instruments are built with the latest technology available and designed to last but when they age and are used frequently, some occasional maintenance is unavoidable. Our service offering is the most effective way to ensure your tools stay in prime condition for as long as possible.

Our Australian service centre is complete with diagnostic equipment to conduct a comprehensive analysis on all instruments that come through. Our team of expert technicians calibrate and service devices quickly, testing the condition of all sensors, replacing filters, cleaning pumps and internal gas paths and updating software and firmware where appropriate.

Each instrument dispatched to the Testo service department is booked into our tracking system before being assigned to a specialist, and your instrument data is also automatically stored on our system so any future enquiries can be addressed with greater efficiency.

Testo Calibration

Beyond general servicing, Testo's calibration offering is designed to ensure your measurements are accurate every time. While the shift from analogue technology to digital has brought many important benefits, keeping your instruments aligned with rigorous standards may require assistance from specialist technicians.

Using the same instrument data registry as mentioned above, once in the Testo system you will receive automated email notifications when your tools are due for their next calibration. We understand that being separated from your tools can be problematic, so our calibration lab can have your instruments back to you in a matter of days.

By testing and adjusting all of the parameters relevant to our products - temperature, humidity, pressure, velocity, light and sound - Testo's calibration technicians help you to get the accurate measurements you need.