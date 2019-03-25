Introducing the new Testo 300 flue gas analyser

Leading German measurement technology specialist, Testo announces the launch of their latest innovation – the new flue gas measuring instrument Testo 300.

Built for high demand environments, Testo 300 combines an intuitive high definition SmartTouch operation with robust design and professional documentation and reporting.

A major feature highlight of the Testo 300 flue gas analyser is the large 5” HD SmartTouch display, which allows intuitive one-touch operation just like a smartphone. This easy-to-use display enables simplified measurement as well as instant operation when activated from standby mode. Measurement values are displayed either as a graph or table, offering users more options for data analysis.

Key features of the Testo 300 flue gas analysers also include bolted housing, robust sensors, protected display and secure mounting to withstand tough working conditions; scratch-proof display countersunk and equipped with an exchangeable protective film to ensure the screen remains undamaged while strong magnets ensure secure attachment; sensor technology designed for long life with up to 6 years’ service life with intensive daily use; and automatic dilution of up to 30,000 ppm CO.

Thanks to Testo 300’s well-structured and intuitive options for all applications, users can easily measure and record flue gas, draught, CO, smoke count, differential pressure, differential temperature and tightness testing.

Reports containing information on measurement values, customer applications and heating systems can be created directly on the flue gas analyser, with the user also allowed to add their own comments and data sets. All technical work is checked off via electronic signature on the Testo 300, and reports can then be emailed to the client or stored on the instrument.

Testo 300 flue gas analysers support both O₂ and CO sensors and offer users the option of a third sensor slot for NOx measurement. Being highly configurable and customisable, the analyser provides a tailored solution for specific application needs.

Testo 300 flue gas analysers come with a choice of two or four years’ warranty on all sensors.