Introducing Testo's new electrical calibration services

I would like to enquire about Testo

Technicians at industrial and manufacturing facilities rely on a range of electrical sensors and transducers to ensure the accuracy of automated processes. Testing these measurement instruments for performance is crucial for optimising operations.

When analysing the electrical parameters of any equipment used in an industrial process, it’s important that the instruments used to test the equipment are accurate and error-free. Calibration services, therefore, play a critical role in industrial processes.

To test electrical parameters, technicians use a range of measurement solutions including multimeters (numerous factors including voltage and pressure); clamp meters (electrical circuit impedance); RCD/GFI testers (testing a device's electrical safety); earth testers (earthing resistance); and portable appliance testers (for on-the-go electrical devices).

Additionally, there is a full line of testing instruments that cover every element of electrical performance.

Ensuring your electrical measurement devices stay accurate

Electrical calibration analyses the ability of units under test (UUTs) to record parameters such as voltage, current, resistance, inductance, and capacitance.

The performance of UUTs is compared to precise testing instruments with thoroughly known characteristics, allowing the servicing team to perform calibration adjustments to the UUT, thereby reducing the risk of error in measurements.

Testo's new Electrical Calibration Services

Testo's new Electrical Calibration Services offer a new solution to customers with longstanding problems, as well as a way to optimise operations while still maintaining calibration servicing schedules. Testo’s team calibrates and performs diagnostics on a wide range of electrical measurement instruments, ensuring nothing is missed as the customer secures operational accuracy and efficiency.

The new Electrical Calibration capabilities greatly expand the potential of Testo Australia’s team, allowing them to offer a more comprehensive service to customers nationwide. Having refined the calibration offering in the British and European markets, Testo ensures their Australian clients gain all the benefits of a thorough and professional calibration service for electrical measurement instruments without any risks.

Contact Testo’s calibration team to learn more about the new electrical calibration offering and competitive pricing options on a range of services.