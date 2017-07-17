Industrial boiler maintenance with Testo 340 flue gas analyser

I would like to enquire about Testo

Industrial boiler maintenance is a continuous and extended process going beyond merely checking fuel supply and emission values.

Combustion, for instance, plays a vital role in reducing energy costs, ensuring emission compliance and extending the lifespan of the boiler equipment. Regardless of whether it’s a new system or one nearing end-of-life, industrial boilers need continuous servicing and testing to ensure everything from the blower to the air ducts is functioning properly.

To ensure reliable performance of their boiler equipment, many servicing engineers and technicians are opting for digital tools such as the Testo 340 flue gas analyser.

Need for precise measurements

Over an average lifespan of 30-40 years, industrial boilers need to be tuned multiple times to ensure the combustion technology is working to design. Given the increasingly stringent rules for emission levels and focus on reduced energy usage, industrial boiler maintenance relies on accurate flue gas measurements.

Testing flue gas through the duct provides technicians with a wealth of information including troubleshooting issues; measurements for emissions compliance; and insights on improving burner performance.

All of these readings help facility managers achieve their goals for financial and operational benefits while ensuring the system is functioning efficiently.

Improved testing and tuning

The Testo 340 flue gas analyser is used by servicing engineers to execute tasks that once took multiple tools to accomplish. The device is able to accurately measure relevant gases such as carbon dioxide, oxygen and NOX quickly and provide reports through a connected Bluetooth smartphone app.

Key benefits of Testo 340 flue gas analysers include extendable 7.8-metre hose connection for hard-to-reach flue gas ducts; pre-calibrated interchangeable sensors eliminating downtime; self-cleaning PTFE hose eradicating condensate and dirt particle build-up; and quick and accurate measurements with low-maintenance technology.

The Testo 340 allows technicians to efficiently tune and test industrial boilers without the drawbacks typically associated with the process, such as high flue gas loss or pressure measurement values.