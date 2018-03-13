How digital systems save time, improve efficiency and assure precision

Refrigeration technicians are constantly arguing about the merits of analogue testing devices versus digital systems such as the Testo 549 digital manifolds. Many from the old school are reluctant to switch over to more modern technology-driven devices because of their unfamiliarity with new tech.

When choosing a testing device, there are really only three main arguments driving the debate: Precision, Durability and Affordability.

The debate for digital

Technology is changing the way we work, so the argument for working smarter, not harder shapes this side of the debate.

Precision

Digital tools are designed to give accurate readings regardless of the environment. The gauge is directly connected to the pressure source in question, eliminating the need to manually insert and remove hoses to get a reading. As the probe is always in place, it can send live data to any connected smartphone, allowing technicians to stay on top of their systems at all times.

Durability

Tools such as the Testo 549 digital manifold are designed to last, and are backed by solid warranties. Digital tools can provide reliable service for years without a glitch. Built sturdy to last, these devices come with a smart case that allows for portability and easy transportation.

Affordability

Digital testing systems integrate state-of-the-art technology and certainly don’t come cheap. However, their durability and lifespan ensure these devices more than pay for themselves over time. Digital tools also enhance productivity and operational efficiency.

The debate for analogue

Analogue fans would argue there are things that technology just can’t beat. There’s also the fear of machines using the data to take over!

Precision

Proponents of analogue testing systems believe there is a lag with digital readings, and the analogue system will give an accurate reading every time. However, analogue devices have their limitations with precise measurements only possible in the user’s presence.

Durability

Analogue users have concerns that digital tools cannot survive in an industrial working environment with all its grit and grime. However, if the Australian Defence Force can use Testo’s systems in the field, you can be confident your digital system will also hold up in harsh conditions.

Affordability

Cost is a major factor when it comes to choosing between analogue and digital systems. Testo allows you to trial the systems so you can experience how transformative the digital systems can be for your productivity in terms of saving time and improving efficiency.

Voice your opinion

Check out Testo’s Facebook page, take a side and voice your opinion today – the best comment will win a Testo 549 digital manifold.