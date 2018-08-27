HACCP compliant checklist to keep stock at perfect temperature

I would like to enquire about Testo

The free guide presents an HACCP compliant checklist that explains the process in detail

Testo presents a downloadable guide designed to provide better understanding of refrigeration and food storage in commercial facilities.

A new report by Future Food reveals that Australians spend $45 billion each year on eating out; however, healthy food is a priority for this segment, making it imperative for hospitality venue owners and operators to ensure the food they serve to their customers is fresh.

Therefore, it's essential that food stock is stored at the perfect temperature to avoid spoilage, which can otherwise be quite expensive for the business.

Titled ‘Food quality assurance and adherence to HACCP regulations in gastronomy’, the free guide presents an HACCP compliant checklist that explains the process in detail.

The free Testo guide covers: Temperature limit values for incoming goods, storage facilities, preparation and food service; Information on guidelines, norms and standards in the food industry; Practical knowledge in measurement procedures and measuring instruments; and Practical checklists for day-to-day use.

Download the Testo guide.