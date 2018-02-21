Air Velocity & IAQ Measuring Instrument | Testo 440

The new year has already ushered in a fresh batch of modern innovation for indoor air quality (IAQ) specialists.

The testo 440 air velocity and IAQ measuring instrument allows technicians to cut some of the clutter and do more with less by modernising the tools heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) engineers use daily. Here’s a look at the technology that’s set to revolutionise the industry.

Breaking down the set

At the heart of the system is the simple yet intuitive testo 440 and testo 440 delta P measurement tool. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, but capable of holding up to 7,500 readings for volume flow, K factor, pilot tube flow, heating and cooling load, mould assessment and flow turbulence measurement. The instrument was designed to function in accordance to EN ISO 7730 and ASHRAE 55 regulatory standards.

Its wireless connectivity allows technicians to trade out the old for the new and reduce the number of devices they carry around. The probe handle enables specialists to attach the following to the adapter:

16 millimetre (mm) vane probe head.

Hot wire probe head.

High-precision 100 mm vane probe head.

100 mm vane probe head.

CO, CO2 and humidity probe heads (wired optional).

All probe heads also offer built-in temperature and humidity sensors, and can secure to the telescope to reach air flow ducts that are up to one metre away, or two metres with its extension. The state-of-the-art design behind the testo 440 means only the probes have to be sent in for calibration, allowing you to easily attach another and move on with the rest of your work.

Ideal for all applications

The air velocity and IAQ data logger set was created with commercial office, industrial or warehouse facilities – as well as laboratory clean rooms – in mind. It’s capable of connecting through Bluetooth to its small, wireless printer for on-site data reports, as well as transferring data in a CSV file format through a USB connection to a computer or laptop.

Just like other Testo tools, the testo 440 comes with a variety of optional attachments that aim to make your life easier. This includes a tripod that steadies your data logger, allowing you to focus solely on the task at hand.

It’s a new year, and it’s time technicians upgrade their measurement instruments so they can always be sure they have the right readings. Contact a Testo representative today to learn more.