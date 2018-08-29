Search
3 videos for measuring IAQ with Testo 440

By Testo 29 August 2018
Supplier News
article image Testo 440
Testo presents three new videos on the intuitive measuring capabilities of the Testo 440 for the benefit of HVAC specialists and service engineers.

Video 1: Measuring airflow at outlets

Indoor air quality (IAQ) is a critical part of building maintenance, especially in commercial facilities and laboratories. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning service engineers and technicians rely on the testo 440 IAQ and air velocity tool to avoid work environment concerns hitting the spotlight.

Watch the video on measuring airflow at outlets with a testo 440

Video 2: Traversing ducts

The testo 440 air velocity and IAQ measuring instrument allows technicians to cut some of the clutter and do more with less by modernising the tools used every day by heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) engineers.

Watch the video on traversing ducts with a testo 440

Video 3: IAQ measurements simplified

If there's one thing everyone in the working world takes for granted, it's the quality of the air and ventilation system that provides them with clean breathing air every day. Of course, if you're an HVAC technician that means you're doing your job correctly.

Watch the video on IAQ measurements simplified with a testo 440

