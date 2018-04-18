Tennant releases new cost saving T350 stand-on scrubber

Leading manufacturer of premium floor cleaning machines, Tennant announces the release of a new stand-on scrubber, the latest addition to the company’s impressive line-up of scrubber dryers.

The new T350 stand-on scrubber features Tennant exclusive technologies such as detergent-free ec-H2O NanoClean and Smart-Fill automatic battery watering to help businesses drive down the rising cost of cleaning.

Compact, quick and manoeuvrable

Combining speed, agility and cleaning performance in a compact package, the T350 stand-on scrubber allows cleaning professionals to get the job done quickly and easily. Recommended for schools, supermarkets and hospitals through to aged care facilities and public spaces, the scrubber has an ultra-compact footprint, making it highly manoeuvrable for any operator to clean tight spaces with minimal disturbance while the speed of the machine covers a large area of the floor quickly. The stand-on design of the T350 gives the operator a clear view of the surroundings along with the ability to easily get on and off the machine. The T350’s QuietMode reduces machine noise levels to as low as 59.7dBA, allowing daytime cleaning applications.

Reduced cost to clean

The T350 can effectively clean 2,795 square metres per hour, thanks to the machine’s rapid brush speeds and high down pressure, which ensure effective performance on the floor. The stand-on scrubber also features large-capacity solution and recovery tanks for more uptime and fewer non-productive dump-fill cycles required by operators. Using the Zone Settings function, the supervisor can pre-program the cleaning functions of the machine so operators spend less time on setup and more time on cleaning.

Optimised cleaning performance and reduced environmental impact

Tennant’s detergent-free ec-H2O NanoClean technology reduces the impact of cleaning operations on the environment in seven key categories, when compared to conventional packaged daily-use cleaning chemicals. NanoClean reduces water consumption by up to 70 percent and minimises disposal of cleaning agents into the waste stream. For tougher dirt, ec-H2O NanoClean machines can dispense detergent on-demand with the Severe Environment switch, an on-board, on-demand detergent dispensing device, reducing the need for secondary cleaning operations.

Health and safety considerations built in

All Tennant Company cleaning machines are focussed on health and safety. The T350 stand-on scrubber is designed for efficient ergonomics and easy-to-use machine controls. Key features include a speed knob to control the speed, conveniently located on the console to facilitate proper posture while cleaning; Smart-Fill automatic battery watering allowing simple maintenance of wet batteries; Insta-Click magnetic heads enabling operators to remove and maintain cleaning pads and brushes with minimal effort; optimised squeegee design and recovery system minimising slip-and-fall accidents; and LCD Pro-Panel with on-board, on-demand video tutorials to guide operators through routine maintenance procedures.

Tennant Company’s Marketing Manager ANZ Josh Hastings says the prelaunch interest from some of their large customers and the market continues to be positive. He adds that the T350 reduces cleaning cost through enhanced productivity; increases floor cleanliness with category-leading head speeds and down pressure; and ensures operator comfort and control with a smart ergonomic design.

Tennant’s T350 stand-on scrubber is available for purchase now with Factory Direct Service plans. With TennantTrue Factory Direct Service Plan, customers have the assurance that their equipment will run at peak performance with limited downtime, thereby reducing overall cost to clean and extending machine life.

For more information and demonstration of the T350 stand-on scrubber, please contact Tennant Australia and New Zealand 1800 226 843 or visit www.tennantco.com.au.