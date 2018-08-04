Tennant launches new industrial-strength walk-behind scrubbers

Tennant Australia & New Zealand announces the launch of their newest family of automatic scrubbers. The new T600 and T600e models are industrial-strength walk-behind scrubbers designed to deliver exceptional cleaning performance, durability and long-term reliable service in commercial environments.

Featuring the latest in cleaning technology and innovation, the Tennant T600 and T600e scrubbers deliver consistent, high-quality performance while working even harder to meet the needs of today’s facility managers.

Tennant Australia and New Zealand General Manager Chad Angeli says, “The 5680/5700 line from Tennant has been providing customers from around the world with a unique value proposition for over 20 years. In our industry, it has unmatched cleaning, productivity, and durability benefits. Its versatility has helped customers that span from retail stores, to industrial manufacturing facilities. Now, the T600 takes what customers have always come to expect from the 5680/5700, but moves forward with a new design that makes it easier to use and gives customers an even stronger cleaning result.”

Key features and benefits of Tennant’s new T600 and T600e walk behind scrubbers include increased versatility with the ability to clean virtually any hard-floor surface using a wide range of cleaning heads, including an orbital option; longer runtime thanks to the large-capacity 121 L solution tank and 140 L recovery tank allowing users to scrub longer between empty and fill cycles; simplified operation with easy-to-understand controls featuring variable speed control bail, propel toggle and speed setting all within easy reach for enhanced ease of use; and easier maintenance with Smart-Fill automatic battery watering system assuring virtually worry-free battery maintenance by eliminating the task of checking, opening and filling flooded batteries.

Tennant’s newest automatic scrubbers also offer trusted durability with industrial-grade construction featuring corrosion-resistant scrub deck and rustproof polyethylene body and tanks able to withstand the toughest environments; and minimised environmental impact with ec-H2O NanoClean technology electrically converting water into an innovative cleaning solution that cleans effectively, saves money and improves safety.

Tennant is the only company that has a listed Type EE battery-powered floor cleaning machine for use in a number of special hazardous environments.

The T600 and T600e models will replace Tennant’s current 5700 series.

“We are extremely excited to launch the new T600 in Australia and New Zealand. Tennant ANZ is committed to bring more new products and technologies to the marketplace in the years ahead to help customers with solutions to their cleaning and operational challenges.”

The T600 and T600e scrubbers are available now. For more information, please visit the Tennant website or call 1800 226 843.