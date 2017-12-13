Tennant floor scrubbers draw interest at FoodPro 2017

Tennant Company showcased their range of floor scrubbers at the FoodPro 2017 exhibition in Sydney. The July exhibition was the perfect platform for Tennant to introduce their floor scrubbers to delegates and visitors, specifically their proprietary ec-H20 NanoClean technology and the compact T1 walk-behind micro scrubber dryers.

ec-H20 NanoClean

The next generation detergent-free cleaning capabilities of ec-H20 NanoClean technology generated serious interest at FoodPro. Visitors to the foodservice event were able to get a close look of the T300 walk-behind scrubber along with the full range of 3M’s floor care consumables. Features such as the single-pass efficiency and odour-free, residue-free, detergent-free scrubbing impressed those present at the Tennant booth.

Designed to clean all types of floors including carpets, the scrubbers can complete deep cleaning and drying in less than 30 minutes. Tennant’s floor scrubbers featuring ec-H20 NanoClean technology are now being installed in high-traffic commercial kitchens where greasy contaminants can present major challenges for ordinary scrubbers.

T1 Walk-Behind Micro Scrubber Dryers

Tennant’s demonstration of the T1 micro scrubber dryer drew several enquiries from visitors. Known for its compact size and matchless manoeuvrability with Insta-Adjust handle and ergonomic grips, the scrubber dryer helps create a more comfortable cleaning experience, providing a thorough and effortless clean even in small, tight spaces that other scrubber dryers simply can’t reach. The scrubber dryer’s optimal water recovery capabilities allow floors to dry rapidly, minimising streaks and preventing slips and falls.