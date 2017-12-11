Tennant chosen as partner for major cleaning equipment supply contract

When it comes to absolute dependability, Tennant’s products are second to none

Tradeflex Services Group Pty Ltd has once again partnered with Tennant Company for the supply of commercial and industrial cleaning equipment as part of a major contract.

Tradeflex’s Managing Director John Borg says Tennant Company and Tradeflex have been working together for almost twenty years, during which time the businesses have grown side by side. He explained that the product offerings of both companies complemented each other extremely well. The two organisations also share a number of uncompromising core values including unwavering reliability.

When it comes to absolute dependability, Tennant’s products are second to none. According to Mr Borg, Tennant was selected based on their ability to ensure maximum uptime for any equipment deployed on client sites, as well as address any issue without delay.

Tennant Co.’s National Sales Manager for Australia/New Zealand Adam Esho explains that on-point servicing and maintenance is all part of the company culture. Observing that their entire positioning is based on performance and dependability, he says that their equipment goes into some of the most challenging industrial environments and performs beyond expectation, day in and day out.

Acknowledging the importance of servicing to ensuring uninterrupted performance, Tennant has introduced an onsite service and maintenance program, TennantTrue delivered by company-trained field technicians who carry parts required on-board. Not only do they know how to repair or service every single one of Tennant’s machines, but they also know how to operate them. There’s simply no room for equipment downtime, Adam Esho added.

To meet the new customer’s commercial and industrial cleaning requirements, Tennant Co. will provide Model 800 sweepers, Model S30XP sweepers, Model S20 sweepers, Model M20/M30 scrubber/sweepers, Model 6200 sweepers, Model T16 scrubbers, Model T17 scrubbers, Model T20 scrubbers, Model 5700XP scrubbers, and Model T300 scrubbers.