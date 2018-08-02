Tennant Australia & New Zealand Launches New Family of Industrial-Strength Walk-Behind Scrubbers

August 3rd 2018

T600 andT600e deliver exceptional cleaning performance, durability and dependability year in and year out .

Tennant Australia & New Zealand today announced the unveiling of its newest family of automatic scrubbers: the Tennant T600 and T600e. Each is designed with the latest in cleaning technology and innovation to deliver consistent, high-quality performance while working even harder to meet the needs of today’s facility managers.

The Tennant T600 family of walk-behind scrubbers deliver exceptional cleaning performance with durable design and a suite of producing boosting features (Photo: Tennant Company).

This product line is the latest in an impressive history of Tennant scrubbers that have earned the company a reputation for reliability, performance and cutting-edge technology. “The 5680/5700 line from Tennant has been providing customers from around the world with a unique value proposition for over 20 years. In our industry it has unmatched cleaning, productivity, and durability

benefits. It’s versatility has helped customers that span from retail stores, to industrial manufacturing facilities. Now, the T600 takes what customers have always come to expect from the 5680/5700, but moves forward with a new design that makes it easier to use and gives customers an even stronger cleaning result.” Says Chad Angeli, General Manager, Tennant Australia and New Zealand. . These scrubbers promise to deliver the high-quality, high-performance advantages that have become synonymous with the Tennant name. Key features and benefits include:

 Increased Versatility: Clean virtually any hard-floor surface with a wide range of cleaning heads, including an orbital option.

 Longer Runtime: The large-capacity /121 L solution tank and 140 L recovery tank allow users to scrub longer between empty and fill cycles.

 Simplified Operation: Easy-to-understand controls featuring variable speed control bail, propel toggle and speed setting are all within easy reach for enhanced ease of use.

 Easier Maintenance: Smart-Fill® automatic battery watering system offers virtually worry- free battery maintenance by eliminating the task of checking, opening and filling flooded batteries.