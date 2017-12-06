New walk-behind scrubbers with web-based fleet management

I would like to enquire about Tennant

Tennant announces the launch of a new range of automatic scrubbers available with a newly enhanced asset management system to deliver more intelligent and efficient performance.

Tennant Australia’s new walk-behind scrubbers, the Tennant T500 and T500e, join the company’s broad portfolio of commercial floor scrubbers and cleaning solutions. Designed to enable professional cleaners to improve cleaning performance and address the hassle of manual battery maintenance, the new T500/ T500e scrubbers are available with Tennant’s newly enhanced IRIS Asset Manager, a web-based fleet management system that provides customers more thorough information regarding equipment use to help clean better.

The exclusive Smart-Fill automatic battery watering system allows operators of the T500 scrubbers, complete freedom from the hassle of manually watering batteries.

Josh Hastings, Marketing Manager for Tennant Australia says the T500 line continues to deliver reliability and exceptional performance expected by their customers from the brand across the ANZ market. He added that innovative on-board technologies such as Smart-Fill, IRIS and ec-H2O NanoClean help extend machine life and reduce cost of ownership for cleaning professionals who need predictable results and effective tools to better manage their cleaning programs.

Key benefits of Tennant’s T500 walk behind scrubbers:

Easier Maintenance

Patent-pending Smart-Fill automatic battery watering system eliminates the operator’s task of manually checking, opening and filling flooded batteries.

Improved Performance

The new 700mm orbital cleaning head option effectively removes floor finish without expensive detergents.

Automated Service Notification

This feature is integrated with IRIS Asset Manager to receive automatic Smart-Fill alerts that require immediate attention to provide the ultimate line of defence for maximising battery performance.

Simplified Operation

Optional Pro-Panel LCD touch screen controls with on-demand video tutorials and zone settings help deliver predictable cleaning results every time.

Minimise Environmental Impact

ec-H2O NanoClean technology electrically converts water into an innovative cleaning solution that cleans effectively, saves money, improves safety, and reduces environmental impact compared to daily cleaning floor chemicals and methods.

IRIS Asset Manager

IRIS Asset Manager allows users to monitor and manage their machines while driving performance. The asset management system provides full visibility of the user’s fleet with a wide variety of reporting and monitoring capabilities including delivery of key performance metrics and intelligent insights to help increase productivity.

Users can view an analysis of costs to clean, allowing them to make informed decisions. The system also provides monitored battery usage so that battery charging behaviours and maintenance may be optimised, helping extend battery life, and reduce battery replacement costs and equipment downtime. The new Service Reporter feature for TennantTrue Service customers allows customers to identify trends in maintenance spends including misuse and abuse and machine uptime.