Benefit from Tennant’s Factory Direct Servicing

Tennant Australia & New Zealand recently introduced a new equipment maintenance program to enable customers to get the most out of their cleaning machines.

Tennant’s Factory Direct Service offers three service plans:

Essential: Ideal for organisations with just one machine

Capped: Ideal for organisations with several machines onsite and includes regular preventative maintenance

Comprehensive: Ideal for intensive users

All three service plans come with the assurance of priority breakdown response from Tennant’s fleet of trained service technicians equipped with TennantTrue parts. The best plan for your equipment and company will depend on what your machine needs and the type of site you operate on.

“Our team consists of 40+ trained technicians and authorised dealers across Australia and New Zealand to service your machines every day. Our average response time to enquiries is 24 hours and we usually have a tech on site within two days,” says Chris Collier, Service Manager AU & NZ.

Though Tennant’s Factory Direct Service has only been recently introduced to the market, the company has already entered into 6,300 planned maintenance contracts.

What are the benefits of Factory Direct Servicing?

Customers signing up for Tennant’s Factory Direct Service benefit from: Direct support from trained specialists; Priority support for repairs; Discounted parts and labour when needed; Fewer unexpected (expensive) breakdowns; Longer lasting machines; Greater reliability; Assurance that all parts are fully functioning; Access to the best quality parts (like TennantTrue parts); Access to lifetime training to help operators use the machines properly; Predictable and regular maintenance fees that can be budgeted.

What are the alternatives for planned maintenance and repairs?

Customers will need to get their machine on to an equipment maintenance schedule to keep it running properly, maintain the warranty, and detect any problems before they become big (and expensive).

Customers located outside of the service area can find a Tennant-authorised service dealer that operates within their region, use a local equipment maintenance company, find an independent technician, and get in-house servicing done by employing a person trained in the machine.

However, Tennant’s Factory Direct Servicing minimises downtime on your machine by reducing the risk of breakdowns.

Most of the machines purchased through Tennant such as IRIS, NanoClean, and ReadySpace already come with built-in technology that decreases costs and increases productivity. Customers unable to access Tennant’s Factory Direct Service will still gain from their Tennant machine’s longevity and smarter technology.

Is Factory Direct Service worth paying for?

If you rely on your machine, you need to make sure it functions properly without downtime caused by unexpected problems. When you sign up for Tennant’s Factory Direct Service, the maintenance program protects the initial investment you made in your cleaning equipment.

Regular servicing reduces the likelihood of unplanned downtime, identifies potential problems before they become major, and helps your machines perform optimally. All of these benefits can help reduce the ongoing cost of your machine.

What does planned maintenance entail?

Equipment maintenance schedules vary depending on your machine and how it’s used onsite. Generally speaking, you can expect planned maintenance to be scheduled every quarter (as a minimum) with options to plan more regular maintenance depending on your needs. A maintenance service will include:

Checking parts like squeegees and brushes (and replacing if needed)

Ensuring batteries are charged and maintained

Checking the filters to ensure they’re clean (and replacing if needed)

Testing and troubleshooting

Advice and recommendations

Operator training

Status reports

Scheduled parts replacements

Your technician will also provide feedback and guidance on what your employees and machine operators can do between services to keep the machine in good form.

Sign up for Tennant’s Factory Direct Servicing

Want to sign up for Tennant’s Factory Direct Service or learn more about whether it’s right for you? Reach out for a chat with our friendly team and we’ll help you create the ideal schedule and maintenance plan for your machine.