Gresswell safety valves eliminating overpressure risk

Tecpro Australia presents Gresswell relief valves, designed to remove the risk of dangerous overpressure events. An established name since the 1930s, Gresswell designs and manufactures safety valves to suit a wide range of pressure systems.

Gresswell’s relief valves have proven their quality, safety and reliability when put to the test in a variety of aggressive environments where the threat of overpressure is potentially lethal.

Gresswell valves are used in diverse applications such as boiler systems, pumps and enclosed pressurised systems as well as in the shipping, oil and gas industries. The UK-manufactured valves are produced in iron, bronze, brass and stainless steel.

Gresswell safety valves are available in 0.5 Bar (7 PSI) to 20.7 Bar (300 PSI) variants; are suitable for most liquid applications where a small discharge ensures the system’s safe pressure is not exceeded; are recommended for steam, gas and vapour applications where a low discharge is suitable; and come with CAT IV PED certification and CE Mark certification. They are factory tested and supplied pre-set.

Gresswell has appointed Tecpro Australia as the exclusive Australasian distributor of their valves.

If you would like to learn more about the suitability of Gresswell safety valves for your application, or to order replacement Gresswell valves, please call Tecpro Australia on 02 9634 3370 or visit www.tecpro.com.au.