Cluster nozzles for challenging dust suppression tasks

The CAY cluster nozzles from Tecpro Australia offer an efficient solution for dust suppression in challenging environments.

A key rule for effective dust suppression installations is to ensure the size of the dust particles match with the size of water droplets. The challenge in some environments is to produce a mass of very fine water droplets using only hydraulic pressure.

Designed to address the inadequacies of conventional dust suppression nozzles, CAY cluster nozzles feature seven orifices in a single unit to produce a significantly finer spray than a regular full-cone nozzle with only one orifice. Each nozzle contains a swirl generator that spreads the water droplets in a wide, circular spray of 130° to produce a large cloud of fine mist powered by hydraulic pressure.

The CAY cluster nozzle is more efficient and economical since the seven orifices operate under the same pressure and use the same amount of water as a single-orifice nozzle. These unique nozzles can also be retrofitted in existing ineffective systems for an instant and cost-effective improvement to dust suppression efficiency.

Key benefits of CAY cluster nozzles from Tecpro include easy installation; inbuilt filter minimising clogging; low profile and brass construction suitable for fire suppression applications where the aesthetics of the nozzles are important; and AISI 316 stainless steel option available for gas scrubbing, waste water evaporation or marine applications, and AISI 303 stainless steel for regular applications.

CAY cluster nozzles are particularly suitable for use at waste transfer, materials handling and recycling stations as well as in dust suppression applications along conveyors and at transfer points.

The Italian designed and manufactured CAY cluster nozzles are available in Australia from Tecpro Australia.

For information on the most appropriate dust suppression and spray nozzle options for your situation, call the Technical Consultants at Tecpro Australia on 1800 TECPRO or visit www.tecpro.com.au.