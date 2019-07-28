Winter Inspections using Paperless Applications

As the seasons shift towards colder times, its important to recognise that there can be different requirements of your day-to-day operations. Whilst many organisations operate out of office buildings, there are usually assets and equipment that have to withstand colder temperatures and inclement weather. For this reason, it is important to understand how to adapt to colder periods in your inspection regime. The top way that businesses are easily shifting over to winter inspection checklists is using paperless inspection solutions. Compliance with regulations such as ISO 2810, (Paints and varnishes - Natural weathering of coatings - Exposure and assessment), ISO 15110 or ISO 4665 (Rubber, vulcanized or thermoplastic - Resistance to weathering) that guide how materials should be prepared, assessed and maintained to withstand weathering.

Paperless inspection solutions allow technicians, operators and inspectors to make use of a mobile device and its features to record data in the field in different ways possible to the staff member or inspector using pen and paper. Smartphone or tablet functions such as the camera and touchscreen can be used to record visual information rather than relying on written descriptions. This is particularly useful in winter inspections as recordings can be made against previous inspections in a similar time period (also made possible thanks to integrated GPS timestamps) and hence the wear and tear of assets or machinery can be judged. By taking photos, the use of equipment can be demonstrated more clearly, alongside the obvious benefits of tracking degradation or material faults. This can then be tracked on the life-cycle tracking of assets – something available on many premium paperless inspection solutions today. Life-cycle tracking is available for all reports, maintenance and compliance, from cradle to grave.

Further features of the paperless inspection solutions available today commonly include barcode/RFID scanning and hosting via cloud (SaaS) or in-house servers. These increase the speed of information capture, storage and access, as well as providing automatic analysis or integrated existing business intelligence programmes. This, alongside with speech-to-text input means that inspectors and technicians or any other field force personnel have to spend minimal time out in the cold or less repeated trips; increasing efficiency and reducing waste time. Other functions that are part of premium inspection application packages include trigger/automatic notifications and document storage. Trigger notifications can help keep many departments or necessary personnel informed and involved in inspection processes, whilst also creating a historical records that can be married to particular assets and equipment. This also helps inspectors keep on top of compliance and what equipment or machinery that is still due an inspection or maintenance. Document storage acts like a database for inspectors to store useful information such as photos and past reports for future use in inspection and maintenance paperless checklists. Other documents like general reference manuals, drawings, compliance and regulation reports or company guidelines and procedures can also be stored on the server and available when necessary.

