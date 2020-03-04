Why a CMMS can transform the way you work

Today the workplace is all about how you can integrate digital into what your organisation does. Big or small, the changes that you make can have a lasting impact on the profitability and proficiency of your operations. Many businesses are discovering how a CMMS can transform the way that they work. A CMMS (Computerised Maintenance Management System), can of course mean different things depending on how it is put to use, but in general refers to a digital software package that maintains a database of all the information surrounding an organisation’s maintenance and operations procedures of its assets and equipment. This may sound complicated, but really just means a digital blueprint of everything that you do around assets and equipment.

The benefits of a CMMS are both far-reaching and highly noticeable. Employees get the benefits of inspections and programmed maintenance that are scheduled by a digital system, whereby the exact checklist and work instructions for the particular asset for the specific procedure or inspection type is provided automatically. All assets are of course catalogued against the system so that inspection, service or maintenance data is correlated in one spot, and deficiencies both in the asset and reporting data can be easily spotted. The CMMS will suggest which maintenance procedures or inspections need to be carried out based on previous data, manufacture instructions, pre-configured rules and what industry standards the company is trying to adhere to. Management get the benefit of a powerful yet intelligent system that can eliminate the need of giving simple work orders and repeating things in meetings; employees will be notified electronically exactly what is happening, will happen or should be happening. This means when an asset is reported as faulty and having failed a check or a defect; management is informed close to real time so they can make a judgement whether a replacement needs to be ordered, maintenance is informed that a repair may be needed imminently, and other employees notified to avoid using this asset.

A CMMS can transform the way you inspect due to the natural pairing with other digital devices. Inspections and maintenance activities using mobile devices can feed data instantaneously to the CMMS database, and allow inspectors, technicians, supervisors to use mobile devices in the form of smartphones or tablets for an inspection and to carry out the maintenance activities. This reduces repeat and manual data entry and raises the quality of inspection data. Instead of being limited to the pen and paper, field personnel can scan barcodes or take pictures with the device camera, or make annotations or drawings using the touchscreen. Standardised responses, drop down boxes and speech-to-text services (auto dictating) enhance the data capture speed, whereas the digital nature of the checklist means that it can be updated easily and remotely. Being digital also allows the attachment of reference material (PDF, JPEG, drawing etc.) onto a specific checklist so that inspection officers have all the information that they need right in front of them without having to go on a lengthy search.

Many businesses are seeing that a CMMS can transform the way they work by increasing the information sharing in the organisation. The more the CMMS system is allowed to manage, the easier it becomes for all stakeholders to take advantage of the power of it. In an age where Big Data and digital workforce and working smarter are the ‘musts’ for an organisation, implementing a CMMS is a simple no-brainer.

