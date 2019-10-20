Utility Inspection using Paperless Applications

Whilst the utility sector expands and modernises to adapt to the demands of an increasing population and an environmentally aware society, it’s important that industry has that chance to reform too. With many businesses also choosing to move their operations digital, it’s even more fundamental to be on top of your organisation’s utility usage. Utility inspection should be a mainstay of any business inspection without impeding on your normal day-to-day activities.

As a utility provider or user, there are numerous critical compliance issues to conform to whether this be in the form of your electrical or gas safety in a building or dealing with the connection to potentially thousands of pieces of equipment, services and products. From this compliance nightmare there are several questions that arise such as which standard is appropriate for which equipment, what must I do to maintain compliance, is this location/product safe, and are my fellow colleagues at risk at the workplace? Etc. The top way to solve such compliance issues and confusion is to integrate a dynamic and universal inspection solution across your business. Whilst you may already undertake occupational health & safety (OHS) inspection, JSA, SWMS, or pre-start checks for your equipment and processes, integrating utility inspection is equally as important. Without changing your existing digital inspection method, utility inspection can be added onto separate checklists that already incorporate electrical or gas safety aspects or serve as a stand-alone inspection report. Incorporating utility inspection in either way will ensure there are no questions left unanswered as all documentation is secured and stored digitally against historical records. It becomes easier to identify and distinguish between products or assets on your network, work site or in the field, using technology like RFID or barcodes, whilst real time usage can be integrated into the reporting process.





There are also utility inspection benefits for management. Safety and compliance paperless checklists built into the inspection application become part of your reports, and since they are directly targeting certain compliance, the audit trail becomes highly simplified to manage. There are also other features such as cradle to grave tracking for all assets which can monitor their drain on resources such as electricity or gas, further validating their return on interest (ROI) analysis. Utility inspection can also provide management a further level of analysis as reports can indicate which methods, assets or even employees are the most efficient way of completing certain jobs or tasks. As every report is categorised against an asset or inspection type, it becomes easier to follow data and performance over time, making it simple to monitor the effect that strategy changes have on every aspect of the business.

Just by managing utility inspection within your business, there can be drastic improvements in your productivity. Digital utility inspection can mean simply monitoring the output versus input of resources, or it can be used to gain a deeper understanding of what is going on within your business behind the scenes.

