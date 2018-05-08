Search
Tunnel safety inspections keeping traffic flowing

By Techs4Biz Australia 08 May 2018
Supplier News
article image Tunnels need to be inspected at regular intervals
Maintenance is an important component of infrastructure development. Especially so in the transportation infrastructure sector with millions of people relying upon a network of roads, highways and railway lines to commute, travel and transport goods every day.

Tunnels represent a part of modern infrastructure that is extremely vital for many transport forms. Tunnels need to be inspected at regular intervals, requiring a series of checks that involve mapping, measuring and monitoring key surroundings and constituent parts. Technological advances have ensured new ways of recording data and information during inspections including paperless methods and electronic inspection software in place of outdated printed checklists.

Smart mobile devices, for instance, allow offline recording of data and capturing of information via standardised response, regular typing and on-screen drawing. Paperless safety inspection apps also provide all the correct documentation and instructions as attachments, compared to the cumbersome paper-based inspection routines of the past. Features such as speech-to-text and image capture in the mobile device reduce the need for manual input from the inspector even further.

As several tunnels are often owned by one organisation, the use of new paperless inspection apps provides a centralised inspection method with seamless integration. Once the inspections are complete, data can be immediately synced with in-house databases or cloud-based computing. Paperless inspection checklists can be analysed quickly and easily updated if further information or corrective action is required even during the actual inspection process.

Repeat inspections and time-consuming methods no longer have to slow down the process, shortening both construction and maintenance times. By retaining a high level of detail and quality, modern inspection methods based on paperless inspection apps can improve tunnel inspections across its lifecycle. Shorter, more accurate inspections mean less risk for maintenance and disruption.

Going paperless keeps the traffic flowing and commuters happy. 

Related Products

