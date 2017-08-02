Replacing paper based systems with digital rack safety inspections

Rack safety inspections are required to be carried out in warehouses to ensure worker safety

Paper-based checklist systems typically used in rack safety inspections are labour-intensive and inefficient. However, modern-day inspection software helps companies move to a more reliable and accessible digital format, allowing inspectors to continue their routine inspections without worrying about paper collected data being incomplete, damaged or misinterpreted, or spending time on data entry.

Rack safety inspections are required to be carried out in warehouses to ensure worker safety. But many companies don’t bother with safety inspections after the initial racking system has been implemented. Companies that do not update their safety inspection methods often fail to acknowledge and adapt to modern practices and materials, seriously jeopardising safety standards within the organisation.

Professional warehouses require digital rack safety inspections

To ensure safety levels are meet, it is recommended that regular audits for pallet racking systems/ installations should be conducted at least once every 12 months, in accordance with AS 4084-2012 (Ref. AS 4084-2012, Section 8.1 General, and Section 8.2-Inspections).

Inspections should be conducted more frequently for racking systems that are used more frequently since there is greater risk of damage from forklifts being operated within the warehouse or incorrect loading of the racking system. Remember, by enforcing professional safety standards, you’re enforcing a culture of safety and high standards within your company, and your employees and warehouse operators.

Procedure guide for digital rack safety inspections

This guideline can be implemented within the business’ operations to assist with effective digital rack safety inspections and reporting.

1. Consult with software suppliers to ensure correct operation of inspection software.

2. Consult with software suppliers to upload physical paper-based checklists and pre-input correct triggers and corrective actions.

3. Ensure that working load limits for rack systems are strictly followed.

4. Check that the racking installation has not been altered since the previous inspection/ installation. A copy of the load application and configuration drawings shall be retained for this purpose (these documents can be loaded into the inspection software).

5. Frequently inspect any possible damage due to impact on the racking installation.

6. Inspect out-of-plumb of the racking and base plates.

7. Look out for any dislocation and deformation of sections and connections for uprights and beams.

8. Inspect connectors for deformation or signs of cracking at the welds.

9. Act on any corrective action required.

10. Distribute the report to the appropriate parties.

These procedures can be automated by a digital checklist, with the inspectors only reporting defects and non-compliance. When the safety level is not met, a pre-determined response is triggered automatically, not only saving time and ensuring data collection accuracy, but also providing reassurance to all stakeholders that the correct action is being taken. This digital inspection can be exported into a PDF/Excel to either be printed out or emailed to the relevant stakeholders.

Long-term digital strategy for rack safety

Digital inspection systems deliver multiple advantages to warehouse operations, with a log of detailed data demonstrating the company’s ongoing efforts to enforce safety standards. Inspectors can now review trends and forecast potential problems or red-flag issues towards which companies may need to direct additional attention.

In the absence of a digital rack safety inspection system, failure to meet AS4084-2012 can result in consequences ranging from inventory loss/damage and business shutdowns to injury and potential company litigation. A simple mistake can result in devastating consequences that may even impact the very continuity of the operation.

Choose Pervidi

Switching over to a digital rack safety inspection system is the first step. Equally important is the need to select the correct software supplier as this decision will impact the performance of the application in any inspection process. When choosing a digital inspection software supplier, it’s important to consider the company’s history, how long they have been around, and if this knowledge can be transferred to your company.

Pervidi software is available in Australia from Techs4Biz Australia .