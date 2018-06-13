Quality assurance methods with mobile devices and inspection software

Quality assurance is a fundamental part of the business process. Whether performing a service or providing a product it is absolutely necessary to ensure standards are being met. With the right inspection quality assurance methods, defects are eliminated and mistakes can be avoided. Customer satisfaction and opinion has in the contemporary society become even more important; a true “make or break” factor in the business world. The international standard for quality management systems - ISO 9000, defines quality assurance as “part of quality management focused on providing confidence that quality requirements will be fulfilled”. In introducing strategies that aid in risk mitigation and ensuring high business standards across all activities, quality assurance can be more than manageable. A culture of high quality will generate better ROI, customer loyalty and inevitable market success. Whilst all business vary in shape and size, the need for quality assurance is common throughout. No matter the extent or complexity of the product, good or service, high quality = high reward. At times it can appear beneficial to using paper checklists, opening up a world of uncertainties, lost paperwork and inaccurate data. In the digital, customer-oriented contemporary society, this simply won’t do.

Paperless checklists can be used with any mobile device available today; smartphones, ‘phablets’ or fully-fledged tablets. Running iOS and Android, mobile devices represent a user-interface an employee understands, is familiar with and can work with from day 1. Quality assurance methods can benefit from numerous features that improve reliability and accuracy of data. The inefficient pen and paper is replaced by the camera for taking pictures and scanning barcodes, as well as the touchscreen for annotation of the pictures and speedy input. The majority of smartphones now have speech-to-text services in case your employees want to go truly hands-free with their inspection. By using mobile devices, defects within products or services can be accurately noted and the appropriate action taken. Checklists are processed and stored in the back-end server or cloud based system (SaaS), with web-portal access to all the data whenever needed. Storage is dramatically reduced and access can be given to any quality assurance manager, industry inspector or client needed.

With tailored checklists, automatic response triggers and instant upload, inspection applications are fast. So fast that studies estimate that the time across quality assurance methods, can be cut down by 1/3rd. Alongside compliance with industry standards such as ISO 9000, there is little reason not to embrace the digital era. Why wait? Go paperless.

Features quality assurance methods can benefit from in choosing digital inspection applications: