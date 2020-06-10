Physical Distancing Alerts for the Workplace

The worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 has made an impact on the entire world on how we live. WHO (World Health Organization) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on January 30th 2020. It is known that the spread of COVID-19 is through close contacts such as Droplet Spreads (Coughing and Sneezing) and Contact with contaminated surfaces (Hands, Surfaces, Objects, Body Contact etc.).

In April 2020 Cedar Meats, located in Melbourne Australia have been affected by the COVID-19 or were in close contact to those tested positive by COVID-19, after the first case of an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the plant was not closed down and was still in production. Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer at the Department of Health and Human Services Victoria said: “maybe we shouldn’t have waited to close the Cedar Meats abattoir after the first cases were recorded.”.

-An audio, visual and vibration alert every time an employee was too close (say 1.5 meters) to another employee

-A daily wellbeing checklist/questionnaire for employees to fill out on their mobile phones before attending the factory to ensure they have complied with proper hygiene methods, do not have a temperature or other symptoms like sore throat and not been in contact with anyone tested positive for COVID-19

-Tracing report that allows the employer to determine who has been in contact with the infected employee, including the duration and the distance.

Workplaces are now taking new measures to mitigate risk and to ensure their business operations will not be interrupted. By Introducing tracing report software to the workplace, employees will be alerted when distancing has not been followed and if an employee has been tested positive for COVID-19, workplaces can instantly view the contact tracing and exposure analysis to determine which employees have the affected employee been in close contact with in the past 14 days. The report can provide the duration and the distance of the contact incidents.

Contact tracing software works using Bluetooth connectivity can be used to detect other smartphones/smartwatches/beacons with the proximity alert application installed, allowing it to detect its range and duration. If the distance is within the range (say within 1.5 meters), the smartphones/smartwatches will alert by making a sound, display on the screen, and vibrating. Once alerted, it will record the contact incident into a database where details such as the employee's name or ID, date and time of exposure, duration exposed and distance. Another option is to use beacons, which will automatically detect all smartphones/smartwatches in a specific area. All data collected is private and secure and dedicated to the workplace.

Many businesses nowadays are seeing that a proximity alert solution transforms the way they work in the COVID-19 era by increasing the information sharing within the organisation and keeping their employees safe. In an age where physical distancing in an organisation and the community is imperative, implementing a physical distance alert solution is the best way to ensure the safety of your employees and their families.