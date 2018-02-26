Search
Pervidi to showcase solutions at WHSS Melbourne show

By Techs4Biz Australia 26 February 2018
Supplier News
Pervidi will be participating as an exhibitor at the upcoming Workplace Health & Safety Show 2018 in Melbourne.

To be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from Wednesday 23rd May until Thursday 24th May 2018, the Workplace Health & Safety Show (WHSS) is Australia’s all-encompassing safety event. The two-day show will feature the latest technologies, services and products designed to improve workplace safety standards in Australia.

Pervidi will be presenting a special live demonstration at the 2018 WHSS, with their experts and top executives on hand to help visiting delegates find solutions to their current health and safety challenges.

The Workplace Health & Safety Show is a must-attend event for all safety professionals from a broad range of industries including manufacturing, building construction, mining, councils, local governments, hospitals, transport and more.

The event will also feature a series of conferences produced by the Safety Institute of Australia and associated partners.

Click this link to register.

Pervidi products are available from Techs4Biz Australia .

