Pervidi’s paperless work order system tailored to your business

Pervidi’s paperless work order system encourages businesses to work smarter and more efficiently, reducing their dependence on paper-based processes. Pervidi uses technologies appropriate for each user to offer in-house implementation or a hosted/cloud solution (SaaS).

Pervidi’s mobile device-based paperless work order system is designed for field personnel with the user utilising a web portal/ browser to record, edit, print and complete their work. Data collection has been simplified by standardising functions and drop-down lists. The hardware agnostic application has the ability to support multiple mobile devices.

Pervidi’s paperless work order application delivers multiple functionalities including customisable maintenance and inspection templates, forms and checklists; all information required by a technician or inspector to perform their tasks, including task list, activities, instructions and references to relevant codes and policies; picture-taking and integrating the image with work order data without additional ‘manual’ procedures; and offline mode in areas where internet connectivity is not available.

With Pervidi paperless work order application on their mobile devices, technicians can take images, ‘doodle’ on their pictures as required, and assign the picture to the appropriate line item on their work order/ inspections with a minimal number of ‘clicks’. The application can also interface with ERP/EAM/FM systems or function as a standalone system.

The Pervidi paperless work order management application also supports mobile printing in the field; barcode and RFID capabilities; speech-to-text for quick data entry; automatic tracking of parts and labour to apply to jobs/ projects/ timesheets; electronic signature; customised reports; and automatic corrective actions, notifications, escalation and flexible scheduling.

The Pervidi paperless work order system, available from Techs4Biz Australia , is focused on simplicity and ease of use, seamlessly fitting with any business model through a fully tailored solution. Pervidi banks on almost 20 years of industry experience to tailor effective work systems for their clients, incorporating specific business needs as well as industry best practice.