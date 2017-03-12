Pervidi’s new paperless application for automating lift inspections

I would like to enquire about Techs4Biz Australia

Techs4Biz Australia announces a new mobile field service application that simplifies paperless data collection during lift inspections.

Preventative maintenance of lifts and elevators is critical to ensuring their safe and reliable operation. Designed for use by facility/property managers and lift maintenance companies, Pervidi’s comprehensive application automates lift inspections and work orders using a combination of mobile devices and web portals.

Key features of Pervidi’s new mobile field service application for lift and elevator inspections include asset management, automatic data capture and population of asset components; customisable maintenance templates, forms and checklists as per AS 1735; automatic notification and reporting; ability to attach images, documents and manuals to the database; camera and image editing functionalities; speech to text capabilities; GPS, Google Maps and routeing capabilities; and rollover of repeatable activities as per the standard or manufacturer’s instructions.

Integrating Pervidi’s new mobile field service application into the inspection process ensures positive business outcomes ranging from increased productivity, revenue and customer satisfaction through to a decrease in response time and service calls per visit.