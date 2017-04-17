Pervidi paperless safety inspection solution at CIM 2017

I would like to enquire about Techs4Biz Australia

The Pervidi paperless safety inspection application will be presented at the CIM 2017, Canada's premier mining trade show, in late April in Montreal.

The Pervidi paperless inspection solution assists with compliance and inspection activities related to safety regulations. The paperless data collection and safety application allows real time automation, enabling field inspectors to collect data in the field, which is stored in a centralised database, enabling safety-related activities, compliance, corrective actions, scheduling, and reporting.

The CIM Expo will feature nearly 450 companies showcasing the latest in mining equipment, tools, technology, services and products. CIM 2017 will be held 30 April to 3 May at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal.

Watch the live demonstration of Pervidi paperless safety inspection application on mobile devices in Booth 2505 at CIM 2017. Please contact Pervidi for a free exhibition pass.

Pervidi paperless inspection solutions are available from Techs4Biz Australia .