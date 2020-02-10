Search
Home > Pervidi Construction Safety App- at CONEXPO 2020

Pervidi Construction Safety App- at CONEXPO 2020

By Techs4Biz Australia 10 February 2020
Supplier News
article image
logo
Discover what modern inspections can mean for your business. This is an exclusive chance to speak with our experts and learn how your inspection, safety, data collection and quality assurance operations can be revolutionised by going digital.

Pervidi will be taking part in the 2020 CONEXPO-CON/AGG; North America’s largest construction trade show. The event represents a culmination of asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining and utilities sectors, as well as many others. The show is a must attend for anyone operating in/trading with the construction industry with over 2800 exhibitors. CONEXPO-CON/AGG brings contractors, dealers, distributors, service providers, engineers and producers together; connecting attendees from every major construction sector. The show will include numerous conferences and presentations from associated Pervidi partners.

We're looking forward to seeing you there!

March 10-14, 2020 Las Vegas South Hall 2 Booth S-63553

To register please visit: conexpoconagg.com

Automate any type of inspection, field work, or data collection with Pervidi.

'Make the switch from Paper to Pervidi

